WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Hardys Set for TNA Victory Road; Pre-Show "Countdown" Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

The Hardys Set for TNA Victory Road; Pre-Show "Countdown" Matches Announced

The lineup for the upcoming TNA Wrestling special event continued to unfold on this week's episode of TNA iMPACT.

During Thursday's TNA Victory Road 2024 "go-home" episode, it was revealed that The Hardys—Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy—will face the team of AJ Francis and KC Navarro in tag-team action at Friday's special event in San Antonio, TX.

Additionally, it was confirmed that KUSHIDA will take on Leon Slater, and Jake Something & Hammerstone will square off against Steve Maclin & Eric Young as part of the “Countdown to TNA Victory Road” pre-show, setting the stage for the main card on September 13.

Matt Cardona Unveils Mystery Partner for TNA Victory Road, Xia Zhao Teases Return with New "Coming Soon" Vignette

As TNA gears up for Victory Road, Thursday’s go-home episode of TNA iMPACT included a major announcement from Matt Cardona regarding h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2024 11:01AM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #victory road

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π