The Hardys Set for TNA Victory Road; Pre-Show "Countdown" Matches Announced

The lineup for the upcoming TNA Wrestling special event continued to unfold on this week's episode of TNA iMPACT.
During Thursday's TNA Victory Road 2024 "go-home" episode, it was revealed that The Hardys—Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy—will face the team of AJ Francis and KC Navarro in tag-team action at Friday's special event in San Antonio, TX.
Additionally, it was confirmed that KUSHIDA will take on Leon Slater, and Jake Something & Hammerstone will square off against Steve Maclin & Eric Young as part of the “Countdown to TNA Victory Road” pre-show, setting the stage for the main card on September 13.
.@DramaKingMatt and @TomHannifan rundown EVERYTHING going down TOMORROW NIGHT at #TNAVictoryRoad LIVE on TNA+!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
