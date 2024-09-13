The Hardys Set for TNA Victory Road; Pre-Show "Countdown" Matches Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for the upcoming TNA Wrestling special event continued to unfold on this week's episode of TNA iMPACT.

During Thursday's TNA Victory Road 2024 "go-home" episode, it was revealed that The Hardys—Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy—will face the team of AJ Francis and KC Navarro in tag-team action at Friday's special event in San Antonio, TX.

Additionally, it was confirmed that KUSHIDA will take on Leon Slater, and Jake Something & Hammerstone will square off against Steve Maclin & Eric Young as part of the “Countdown to TNA Victory Road” pre-show, setting the stage for the main card on September 13.