Matt Cardona Unveils Mystery Partner for TNA Victory Road, Xia Zhao Teases Return with New "Coming Soon" Vignette

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

As TNA gears up for Victory Road, Thursday’s go-home episode of TNA iMPACT included a major announcement from Matt Cardona regarding his mystery partner for the upcoming tag-team match in San Antonio, TX.

Cardona revealed that he will team up with Steph De Lander to face PCO and Rhino. The segment took a dramatic turn when PCO stormed out and delivered a devastating chokeslam to Cardona, following a low blow to "The Indy God" from De Lander herself.


 


