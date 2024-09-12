Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H's Leadership in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has expressed his admiration for Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his role as WWE Chief Content Officer. In an interview with ESPN, Rhodes credited Triple H with leading the company to significant growth and success.

"Triple H has a world-champion mindset, even before he ever held the title," Rhodes said. "He applies those instincts expertly today. He was also ahead of the curve in terms of evolving the sport, as shown with NXT black-and-gold."

Rhodes emphasized the positive impact of Triple H's leadership on WWE's recent performance. "When he took over with Nick Khan and led the creative, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride," he stated.

As Rhodes prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match on the premiere of WWE SmackDown, his praise for Triple H underscores the strong bond between the two.