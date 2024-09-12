Stephen Amell Reveals Cody Rhodes Believes He's One Match Away from WWE Hall of Fame

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Could actor Stephen Amell return to the WWE ring now that Heels is gearing up for a new season on Netflix, coinciding with WWE Monday Night Raw's move to the platform?

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on “INSIGHT,” Amell addressed this possibility and shared a comment from Cody Rhodes, suggesting he might be one match away from receiving special recognition.

“Cody thinks I’m one good WWE match away from maybe eventually getting the Snoop Dogg treatment, [and] going into the hall of fame,” Amell said with a smile.

Amell also discussed the idea of returning to WWE, particularly with Heels and Raw both on Netflix, along with his new show Suits: LA airing on Peacock, which also hosts WWE premium live events.

“It depends on how much I want to stay in my marriage,” he joked. “I did say that if Heels comes out and there’s potential with the crossover of Raw on Netflix and Suits on Peacock, the elements are there for me in WWE. But I feel like I’d have to get my wife to sign off because she’s had to take me to the hospital twice after matches. Once when I hurt myself on Heels and we had to get my hip x-rayed after All In. So maybe one more. I did go through the entire second season of Heels, we did a bunch of stuff, and I came out fine.”