WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals Officially Set

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament was ignited with excitement on Wednesday afternoon.
During the latest episode of WWE Speed on X, which aired on Wednesday, September 11, Naomi triumphed over Blair Davenport, advancing in the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.
With this victory, Naomi secures her spot in the semifinals, where she will face off against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY.
Watch the full episode of WWE Speed on X from 9/11, including the intense Naomi vs. Blair Davenport match, in the embedded video below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed:@TheTrinity_Fatu and @BDavenportWWE face off for a spot in the WWE Speed Semifinals. Who will advance? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3EnSigEk0F— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2024
⚡ Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk Bracelet Creator's Remarks
It was previously reported that WWE had begun selling replicas of the CM Punk bracelet, recently showcased on television. However, after the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 11, 2024 11:43AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com