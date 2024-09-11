WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals Officially Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2024

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament was ignited with excitement on Wednesday afternoon.

During the latest episode of WWE Speed on X, which aired on Wednesday, September 11, Naomi triumphed over Blair Davenport, advancing in the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

With this victory, Naomi secures her spot in the semifinals, where she will face off against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY.

Watch the full episode of WWE Speed on X from 9/11, including the intense Naomi vs. Blair Davenport match, in the embedded video below.

Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk Bracelet Creator's Remarks

It was previously reported that WWE had begun selling replicas of the CM Punk bracelet, recently showcased on television. However, after the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 11, 2024 11:43AM


