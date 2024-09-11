WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals Officially Set

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament was ignited with excitement on Wednesday afternoon.

During the latest episode of WWE Speed on X, which aired on Wednesday, September 11, Naomi triumphed over Blair Davenport, advancing in the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

With this victory, Naomi secures her spot in the semifinals, where she will face off against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY.

Watch the full episode of WWE Speed on X from 9/11, including the intense Naomi vs. Blair Davenport match, in the embedded video below.