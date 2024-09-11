Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk Bracelet Creator's Remarks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was previously reported that WWE had begun selling replicas of the CM Punk bracelet, recently showcased on television. However, after the original creator of the bracelet expressed concerns about not being informed in advance, WWE removed the item from their merchandise website.

Drew McIntyre, who is set to face CM Punk in a Hell in a Cell match at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE, responded to the bracelet creator's statement:

“All this bitching and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero 😂😴”

The bracelet creator fired back with this message:

"All my bitching and moaning and crying, and still not as much whining as you’ve done. You’re twice my age and acting half of it 😂🫵"