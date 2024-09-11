Drew McIntyre Fires Back at CM Punk Bracelet Creator's Remarks

It was previously reported that WWE had begun selling replicas of the CM Punk bracelet, recently showcased on television. However, after the original creator of the bracelet expressed concerns about not being informed in advance, WWE removed the item from their merchandise website.
Drew McIntyre, who is set to face CM Punk in a Hell in a Cell match at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE, responded to the bracelet creator's statement:
“All this bitching and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero 😂😴”
The bracelet creator fired back with this message:
"All my bitching and moaning and crying, and still not as much whining as you’ve done. You’re twice my age and acting half of it 😂🫵"
all my bitching and moaning and crying and still not as much whining as you’ve done. you’re twice my age and acting half it 😂🫵 https://t.co/UfC4WtfD0B— victoria (@victoriaaze_) September 10, 2024
⚡ Bully Ray Reveals Vince McMahon's Strict Guidelines on Weapon Use in WWE
While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the plastic bag spot involving Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson at [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 11, 2024 11:42AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com