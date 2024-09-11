Bully Ray Reveals Vince McMahon's Strict Guidelines on Weapon Use in WWE

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the plastic bag spot involving Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson at the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event:
"The first thing that came to mind was Terry Funk and Ric Flair. How do you not think about that? Because Terry Funk and Ric Flair, to my knowledge, were the first and only people to do it. The implication was very violent."
Ray also shared Vince McMahon's guidelines for using weapons in WWE:
"Vince did not want any weapons used that could be deemed regular household items. Vince didn’t want a child to be able to watch Monday Night Raw or SmackDown or any WWE programming and see them use a weapon they could find in their house and go use on their little brother, their little sister, or somebody at school. So I could see somebody who may allow their children to watch AEW being upset because their 10-year-old saw the plastic bag spot and then immediately went into the kitchen and took a plastic bag and put it over his brother’s head."
