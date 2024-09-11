WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
World Title Match and Street Fight Set for NXT on CW Debut Episode on October 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2024

World Title Match and Street Fight Set for NXT on CW Debut Episode on October 1

Ethan Page has his challenger set for the upcoming WWE NXT World Championship defense on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

During the Tuesday, September 10 edition of WWE NXT, Trick Williams earned the opportunity by defeating “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne. Williams will now face Ethan Page for the NXT World Title on October 1, in Chicago, Illinois, during NXT’s debut on CW.

In addition, TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will take on Wes Lee in a Chicago Street Fight at the same event.

Other matches and segments confirmed for the NXT on CW debut on 10/1 include:

- Miz TV

- CM Punk to appear

- Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz (Street Fight)

- Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams (NXT World Title)

- Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia (NXT Women’s Title)

- WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair to make an appearance


