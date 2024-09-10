WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw "Season Premiere" on September 9 Draws Lowest Viewership Since January

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, the "Season Premiere" of WWE Raw on Monday, September 9, 2024, drew 1.430 million viewers on the USA Network.

In comparison, this is a drop from the previous week’s episode on September 2, which brought in 1.652 million viewers.

Additionally, this week’s WWE Raw drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.49 rating for the September 2 show.

Held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, this week's episode marked the lowest ratings for WWE Raw since January, as it faced tough competition from NFL games airing on ESPN and ABC.

#wwe #raw #ratings

