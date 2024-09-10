WWE Raw "Season Premiere" on September 9 Draws Lowest Viewership Since January

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, the "Season Premiere" of WWE Raw on Monday, September 9, 2024, drew 1.430 million viewers on the USA Network.

In comparison, this is a drop from the previous week’s episode on September 2, which brought in 1.652 million viewers.

Additionally, this week’s WWE Raw drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.49 rating for the September 2 show.

Held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, this week's episode marked the lowest ratings for WWE Raw since January, as it faced tough competition from NFL games airing on ESPN and ABC.