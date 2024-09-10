WWE Files New Trademark for Saturday Night’s Main Event Ahead of Potential NBC Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has taken a significant step ahead of the anticipated return of Saturday Night’s Main Event to NBC, applying for a new trademark for the term.

The trademark, filed on September 9, covers a wide range of merchandise, including:

Clothing: tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, coats, bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, and more.

Footwear: shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip-flops, boots.

Accessories: hats, caps, wristbands, bandanas, scarves, ties, and Halloween costumes.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event is imminent, with WWE expected to officially announce it soon. WWE's deal with NBCU for SmackDown’s move back to the USA Network includes four live in-ring specials per year on NBC, which will feature this revived program.

Additionally, WrestleVotes revealed that there’s been “internal speculation” within WWE about the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special airing on NBC as early as December.

The show originally aired from 1985 to 1992, with a brief revival from 2005 to 2008. Recently, WWE has used the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for its Saturday live events.