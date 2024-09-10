WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Files New Trademark for Saturday Night’s Main Event Ahead of Potential NBC Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

WWE Files New Trademark for Saturday Night’s Main Event Ahead of Potential NBC Return

WWE has taken a significant step ahead of the anticipated return of Saturday Night’s Main Event to NBC, applying for a new trademark for the term.

The trademark, filed on September 9, covers a wide range of merchandise, including:

  • Clothing: tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, coats, bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, and more.
  • Footwear: shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip-flops, boots.
  • Accessories: hats, caps, wristbands, bandanas, scarves, ties, and Halloween costumes.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event is imminent, with WWE expected to officially announce it soon. WWE's deal with NBCU for SmackDown’s move back to the USA Network includes four live in-ring specials per year on NBC, which will feature this revived program.

Additionally, WrestleVotes revealed that there’s been “internal speculation” within WWE about the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special airing on NBC as early as December.

The show originally aired from 1985 to 1992, with a brief revival from 2005 to 2008. Recently, WWE has used the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for its Saturday live events.

Cody Rhodes Leads 2024 PWI 500 List: Full Top Ten Revealed

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for 2024 has been unveiled, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has claimed the top spot. The annual [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2024 08:22PM


Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89218/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π