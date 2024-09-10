Cody Rhodes Leads 2024 PWI 500 List: Full Top Ten Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for 2024 has been unveiled, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has claimed the top spot.

The annual ranking, which highlights the most influential wrestlers in the world, saw Rhodes secure the number one position, followed closely by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Other notable names in the top ten include Seth Rollins, Tetsuya Naito, Damian Priest, MJF, Jon Moxley, GUNTHER, and Mistico.

The PWI 500 is considered a prestigious accolade in the wrestling world, recognizing wrestlers based on their in-ring skills, popularity, and overall impact on the industry.

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. GUNTHER

10. Mistico