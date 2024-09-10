WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Leads 2024 PWI 500 List: Full Top Ten Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

Cody Rhodes Leads 2024 PWI 500 List: Full Top Ten Revealed

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for 2024 has been unveiled, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has claimed the top spot.

The annual ranking, which highlights the most influential wrestlers in the world, saw Rhodes secure the number one position, followed closely by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Other notable names in the top ten include Seth Rollins, Tetsuya Naito, Damian Priest, MJF, Jon Moxley, GUNTHER, and Mistico.

The PWI 500 is considered a prestigious accolade in the wrestling world, recognizing wrestlers based on their in-ring skills, popularity, and overall impact on the industry.

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. GUNTHER

10. Mistico


Tags: #wwe #pwi 500 #pwi #cody rhodes #pro wrestling illustrated

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89217/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π