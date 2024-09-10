WWE Eyeing Milwaukee for Money in the Bank 2025

WWE could be returning to the Badger State in a big way. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Sports Milwaukee is submitting a bid to host the annual Money in the Bank premium live event at Fiserv Forum in 2025.
If successful, this would mark a significant milestone for Milwaukee, as the city hasn't hosted a major WWE event since 2017's Fastlane. The bid comes on the heels of an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown scheduled for November 15.
Sports Milwaukee is optimistic about the city's chances of securing Money in the Bank, expressing hope that a successful bid could lead to even larger events like SummerSlam or Royal Rumble in the future.
