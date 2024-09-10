WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Eyeing Milwaukee for Money in the Bank 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

WWE Eyeing Milwaukee for Money in the Bank 2025

WWE could be returning to the Badger State in a big way. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Sports Milwaukee is submitting a bid to host the annual Money in the Bank premium live event at Fiserv Forum in 2025.

If successful, this would mark a significant milestone for Milwaukee, as the city hasn't hosted a major WWE event since 2017's Fastlane. The bid comes on the heels of an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown scheduled for November 15.

Sports Milwaukee is optimistic about the city's chances of securing Money in the Bank, expressing hope that a successful bid could lead to even larger events like SummerSlam or Royal Rumble in the future.

WWE Reportedly Alters Original Plans for Bad Blood 2024 Main Event

With Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match on this week’s e [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2024 08:12PM

Source: Milwaukee Business Journal
Tags: #wwe #milwaukee #money in the bank

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89214/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π