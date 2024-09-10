WWE Reportedly Alters Original Plans for Bad Blood 2024 Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

With Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, there is growing speculation about what “The American Nightmare” will be doing at the next WWE premium live event.

Originally, it was believed that Cody, the sole WWE Superstar featured alongside Metro Boomin’ in the commercials for WWE Bad Blood 2024, would defend his title against Sikoa at the October 5 event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

However, with the two facing off in a Steel Cage this Friday, it’s unclear if their rivalry will continue into the PLE, as Steel Cage matches often serve as the concluding chapter of a long-running storyline. This pattern seems to hold true for the Hell in a Cell bout between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, which is scheduled for the 10/5 show in Atlanta.

If the Cody-Solo feud is indeed settled on SmackDown's premiere on the USA Network, Cody is still expected to have a match at the 10/5 PLE, according to Dave Meltzer. The veteran wrestling journalist mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the card for Bad Blood appears to be set, with Cody’s match likely to be confirmed later this week.

“You only have five-match pay-per-views, and we’ve got GUNTHER and Sami [Zayn],” Meltzer explained. “We’ve got Cody Rhodes, which will be announced on Friday whatever they do, and we’ve got Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. And we’ve got Damian Priest & Finn Balor, and [CM] Punk & Drew [McIntyre].”