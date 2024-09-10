WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms CM Punk's Return on September 16 Episode of Raw in Portland, OR

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

- In a shocking announcement on this week's Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce revealed that CM Punk is not done after his vicious attack by Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion will be returning to the ring at Bad Blood on October 5th for a trilogy match against McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.

Before the highly anticipated rematch, Punk will make his WWE Raw return on September 16th in Portland, Oregon. This will mark his first appearance since the brutal assault on September 2nd.

Also announced for the September 16th episode of Raw is a tag team championship match between The New Day and The Judgment Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will defend their titles against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a clash of titans.

Tags: #wwe #raw #cm punk

