Hell in a Cell Match Set for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will settle their rivalry at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

On the "season premiere" of WWE Raw on Monday night, September 9, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce interrupted Drew McIntyre's heated confrontation with commentator Wade Barrett, who McIntyre blamed for interfering with his plans to take out CM Punk in the past.

Pearce entered the ring to deliver a game-changing announcement: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will face each other one last time at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in their third encounter, and this time, it will be inside the Hell in a Cell structure, where their feud will finally come to an end.