Natalya Returns to WWE TV on 9/9 Raw “Season Premiere” in Calgary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

"The Queen of Calgary" made her triumphant return to WWE television on Monday night.

As previously mentioned, Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega were slated to team with a surprise partner for their six-woman tag match against the Pure Fusion Collective—Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

The mystery partner turned out to be none other than Natalya, making her the second Hart family member to appear on the September 9 “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw. Less than an hour after Bret “The Hitman” Hart graced the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Natalya entered the arena to an electric response.

Teaming up with Valkyria and Vega, Natalya helped secure the victory in the six-woman tag match, ending the second hour of WWE Raw with a dominant showing. The trio locked in simultaneous Sharpshooters on all three members of Pure Fusion Collective, sealing the win in front of her hometown crowd.

 


