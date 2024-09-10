WWE Announces The New Day vs. Judgment Day for Tag-Team Titles on Next Week's Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced a big title match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Raw, which aired as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” on Monday, September 9, 2024, from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a brief interaction took place between The Miz and Karrion Kross of The Final Testament.

As the cameras caught the end of their conversation, Xavier Woods entered the scene, questioning Miz about his talk with Kross. Shortly after, Kofi Kingston joined and revealed to Woods that they have secured a WWE World Tag-Team Championship opportunity for the next episode of Raw.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, The New Day will challenge reigning WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day on WWE Raw.