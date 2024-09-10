WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Announces The New Day vs. Judgment Day for Tag-Team Titles on Next Week's Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

WWE Announces The New Day vs. Judgment Day for Tag-Team Titles on Next Week's Raw

WWE has officially announced a big title match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Raw, which aired as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” on Monday, September 9, 2024, from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a brief interaction took place between The Miz and Karrion Kross of The Final Testament.

As the cameras caught the end of their conversation, Xavier Woods entered the scene, questioning Miz about his talk with Kross. Shortly after, Kofi Kingston joined and revealed to Woods that they have secured a WWE World Tag-Team Championship opportunity for the next episode of Raw.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, The New Day will challenge reigning WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day on WWE Raw.

Hell in a Cell Match Set for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will settle their rivalry at WWE Bad Blood 2024. On the "season premiere" of WWE Raw on Monday night, September 9 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2024 09:52AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #the new day #judgment day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89210/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π