WWE Raw Superstar Facing Potential Six-Month Absence Due to Leg Injury

A rising star on the WWE Raw roster, Kiana James, will be sidelined for a significant portion of the year due to a leg injury.

James, a former NXT Tag Team Champion and 2024 draft pick to Raw, has been absent from recent shows. According to PWInsider.com, she is currently out of action due to the leg injury and is expected to remain sidelined for "upwards of six months." This news comes after James was listed on the "miscellaneous" section of WWE's internal roster, typically reserved for injured or part-time talent.

James made a promising debut on Raw following her draft selection, defeating veteran Natalya. She participated in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 17th episode but hasn't been seen in the ring since.

WWE fans will have to wait for James' return, with a potential comeback date sometime in early 2025.