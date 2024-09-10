WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Superstar Facing Potential Six-Month Absence Due to Leg Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

A rising star on the WWE Raw roster, Kiana James, will be sidelined for a significant portion of the year due to a leg injury.

James, a former NXT Tag Team Champion and 2024 draft pick to Raw, has been absent from recent shows. According to PWInsider.com, she is currently out of action due to the leg injury and is expected to remain sidelined for "upwards of six months." This news comes after James was listed on the "miscellaneous" section of WWE's internal roster, typically reserved for injured or part-time talent.

James made a promising debut on Raw following her draft selection, defeating veteran Natalya. She participated in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 17th episode but hasn't been seen in the ring since.

WWE fans will have to wait for James' return, with a potential comeback date sometime in early 2025.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #kiana james

