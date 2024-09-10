WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bill Goldberg’s Name Mentioned During WWE RAW in Calgary Involving Bret Hart

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

During the September 9th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, an in-ring segment featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and Sami Zayn. To generate heel heat, Gunther remarked that Bret Hart was his second-favorite wrestler, with his top pick being Bill Goldberg. This jab was significant, as Bret has openly expressed his frustrations over the years about the career-ending injury he sustained from Goldberg during the 1999 WCW Starrcade PPV.

Gunther once again refused to face Sami Zayn, prompting Bret Hart to call him a coward. This led to a heated brawl between Gunther and Zayn, which ended with Gunther retreating from the ring.
 

Tags: #wwe #goldberg #bret hart #gunther

