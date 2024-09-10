Bill Goldberg’s Name Mentioned During WWE RAW in Calgary Involving Bret Hart

During the September 9th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, an in-ring segment featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and Sami Zayn. To generate heel heat, Gunther remarked that Bret Hart was his second-favorite wrestler, with his top pick being Bill Goldberg. This jab was significant, as Bret has openly expressed his frustrations over the years about the career-ending injury he sustained from Goldberg during the 1999 WCW Starrcade PPV.
Gunther once again refused to face Sami Zayn, prompting Bret Hart to call him a coward. This led to a heated brawl between Gunther and Zayn, which ended with Gunther retreating from the ring.
"You will always be a close second to my actual favorite. And my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg!" 😅😳🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JadM5NkGrp— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
What will it take for Sami to get his match?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aHTv2h7NY0— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
⚡ WWE RAW Returning to Two-Hour Format for Final Three Months on USA Network
WWE RAW is moving to USA Network from October 7th, 2024, to December 30th, 2024. The show will then move to Netflix on January 6th, 2025.
