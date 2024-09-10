Bill Goldberg’s Name Mentioned During WWE RAW in Calgary Involving Bret Hart

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the September 9th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, an in-ring segment featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and Sami Zayn. To generate heel heat, Gunther remarked that Bret Hart was his second-favorite wrestler, with his top pick being Bill Goldberg. This jab was significant, as Bret has openly expressed his frustrations over the years about the career-ending injury he sustained from Goldberg during the 1999 WCW Starrcade PPV.

Gunther once again refused to face Sami Zayn, prompting Bret Hart to call him a coward. This led to a heated brawl between Gunther and Zayn, which ended with Gunther retreating from the ring.



"You will always be a close second to my actual favorite. And my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg!" 😅😳🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JadM5NkGrp — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024