WWE RAW Returning to Two-Hour Format for Final Three Months on USA Network

WWE RAW is moving to USA Network from October 7th, 2024, to December 30th, 2024. The show will then move to Netflix on January 6th, 2025.
There is no word yet on whether the show will revert to a two-hour format on Netflix. RAW was a two-hour show from 1997 to 2012 and became a three-hour show in 2012.
BREAKING: #WWERaw will be on @USANetwork from 8pm ET to 10pm ET starting on Monday, October 7th and through the rest of 2024 culminating with the @USANetwork finale on Monday, December 30!— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
⚡ Logan Paul Fires Back at WWE Legend Kevin Nash, Calling Him "Pathetic" and "One of the Old Guys Who Is Bitter"
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Logan Paul, stating, "he’s not one of the boys." Logan Paul la [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2024 09:41AM
