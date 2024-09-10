WWE RAW Returning to Two-Hour Format for Final Three Months on USA Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE RAW is moving to USA Network from October 7th, 2024, to December 30th, 2024. The show will then move to Netflix on January 6th, 2025.

There is no word yet on whether the show will revert to a two-hour format on Netflix. RAW was a two-hour show from 1997 to 2012 and became a three-hour show in 2012.