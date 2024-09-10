Logan Paul Fires Back at WWE Legend Kevin Nash, Calling Him "Pathetic" and "One of the Old Guys Who Is Bitter"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Logan Paul, stating, "he’s not one of the boys." Logan Paul later responded in a video on his Twitter/X account:

“I got people messaging me. They’re like, ‘Yo, Kevin Nash is talking shit about you.’ I said, ‘Damn. Who is Kevin Nash?’ And I mean that. I’m unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I’m not as versed in WWE and wrestling as my peers are. But then, how am I so much better than all of them? I don’t have the answers to these questions. It is a question. I don’t know how I could be the best in WWE, or at least one of the best. I’m surely a top five-er, and I don’t even do it full-time.

Now, imagine if I did learn a little bit. Imagine if I became one of the boys, learned the difference between a shoot and a work. Will that make me a champion? Fck me? Fck you. You’re one of the old guys who’s bitter that I’m better at your job than you ever were, and that makes you pathetic. This will be my sport, and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. So fck me? Fck you!”