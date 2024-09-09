WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jim Ross Calls for Firing of WWE Raw Photo Leak Culprit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

Jim Ross Calls for Firing of WWE Raw Photo Leak Culprit

 
In August 2024, a leaked photo surfaced online showing WWE crew members preparing for an episode of Monday Night RAW. The image captured Randy Orton speaking with his on-screen rival Gunther inside the ring, while members of The Wyatt Sicks were notably out of costume.

During his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the leak, saying:

“Somebody’s a chicken s**t, quite frankly. It’s just unprofessional and has no place. Whoever did it should be fired, simple as that. Shouldn’t go to HR, just say, ‘Look, we’re done. You broke a rule that is important to maintain.’ But that picture is very revealing, it tells multiple stories, and so in that respect, it’s unique as you can see all the talents hanging around. That’s kind of a typical thing, everybody’s going through their paces, talking, trying to get their timing together, all those things … so it’s daunting. I don’t like it. I don’t like when things like that happen.”

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Great White North”! WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 09, 2024 02:25PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89194/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π