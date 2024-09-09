Jim Ross Calls for Firing of WWE Raw Photo Leak Culprit

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



In August 2024, a leaked photo surfaced online showing WWE crew members preparing for an episode of Monday Night RAW. The image captured Randy Orton speaking with his on-screen rival Gunther inside the ring, while members of The Wyatt Sicks were notably out of costume.

During his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the leak, saying:

“Somebody’s a chicken s**t, quite frankly. It’s just unprofessional and has no place. Whoever did it should be fired, simple as that. Shouldn’t go to HR, just say, ‘Look, we’re done. You broke a rule that is important to maintain.’ But that picture is very revealing, it tells multiple stories, and so in that respect, it’s unique as you can see all the talents hanging around. That’s kind of a typical thing, everybody’s going through their paces, talking, trying to get their timing together, all those things … so it’s daunting. I don’t like it. I don’t like when things like that happen.”