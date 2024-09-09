WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Great White North”!

WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8/7c on USA Network, marking the “Season Premiere” of the three-hour prime time event.

Here’s the stacked lineup for tonight's episode:

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart makes a special appearance

- Dominik Mysterio faces off against Dragon Lee

- Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) defend against Unholy Union

- WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

-Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, & a mystery partner take on the Pure Fusion Collective


Tags: #wwe #raw #bret hart #alberta #canada

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89192/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π