Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Great White North”!

WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8/7c on USA Network, marking the “Season Premiere” of the three-hour prime time event.

Here’s the stacked lineup for tonight's episode:

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart makes a special appearance



- Dominik Mysterio faces off against Dragon Lee



- Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made



- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) defend against Unholy Union



- WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne



-Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, & a mystery partner take on the Pure Fusion Collective