Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Great White North”!
WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8/7c on USA Network, marking the “Season Premiere” of the three-hour prime time event.
Here’s the stacked lineup for tonight's episode:
- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart makes a special appearance
- Dominik Mysterio faces off against Dragon Lee
- Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) defend against Unholy Union
- WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
-Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, & a mystery partner take on the Pure Fusion Collective
