Booker T Compares Oba Femi to Bill Goldberg, Calling Him a 'Generational Talent'

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T had high praise for WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi during a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

“We haven’t seen a guy [like this] come along since Bill Goldberg. That’s the comparison I make with Oba Femi,” said Booker T. “Oba Femi is doing it differently, though—he’s getting in-ring time, learning how to work. By the time he reaches the main roster and faces guys like GUNTHER and [Randy] Orton, he’s gonna know exactly how to work.”

Booker T continued, “When you hit the main roster, you need to know how to work with the top guys. Oba Femi is gaining that experience, unlike Goldberg. No disrespect to Goldberg—he had an incredible career—but Femi is setting himself up to perform at a high level and captivate fans in a way Goldberg didn’t. I see Femi as the kind of talent that could have thrived in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today. He’s a generational talent, picking up on the small details, knowing how to maximize every second and turn those moments into something bigger. He’s truly one of a kind.”