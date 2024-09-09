Former WWE Announcer JoJo Offerman Discusses Possible Return to Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a virtual signing for Southern Wrestling Autographs, former WWE announcer JoJo Offerman opened up about the possibility of returning to the company.

"It’s always in the back of my mind that it’s something I want to do. I strongly believe that when the time is right, when the moment is right, it’s something that hopefully I can get back to. I miss it. I miss traveling, I miss the kind of family that you create when you’re there," Offerman shared. "But I also love my life with my kids. But I would never say never. I’d love to get back to it. Especially now, they’re old enough. They’re in a place where they’re going to school, so I’m trying to kind of find my own rhythm, my own thing to do again. It’s all new to me—it’s a scary thing—but I think that I would love to get back in the business. If I were, I definitely want to explore more of the character aspect rather than just announcing. I never got to show that side of me yet, so it’s kind of unknown to everyone what could be done."

JoJo also touched on the idea of potentially returning as a manager.

"Oh, 100%. I would love that, I would. I have great acting skills [laughs], I’m so good. Just kidding. But I really would," she said. "There’s no one in particular that I can think of right now. I would love to say Wyatt Sicks, but at the same time, I feel like that’d be a lot, and they have so much going on, I wouldn’t want to disturb that. But I don’t know. I feel like starting a new faction [laughs], why not? As for who I want in it, that will take me some time."