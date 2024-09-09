Latest on Bret Hart's Appearance For Tonight's WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced that Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be making a special guest appearance on the September 9th, 2024, edition of WWE RAW in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter/X to build excitement for the event, stating Hart’s appearance is one "you definitely won’t want to miss."

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided insight into why Hart is appearing on the show, saying, "Part of this is because it’ll be his last appearance at the Saddledome for a wrestling show, which is being torn down, and was the site of most WWE shows in that market for decades."

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Hart is expected to be involved in a segment with world heavyweight champion Gunther. The possibility of a world title match between Gunther and Sami Zayn, which was teased last week, may be tied to this appearance.