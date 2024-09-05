WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Exclusive First Look: Sneak Peek of Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Documentary Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2024

The highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series, "Mr. McMahon," has been unveiled with an official first look.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, Netflix dropped the promotional trailer for the six-part docuseries, which is set to debut on their streaming platform on September 25.

Mr. McMahon | Official Trailer | Netflix

Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.


