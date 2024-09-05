WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Set to Announce First NBC Prime Time Special Since 2008

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2024

WWE is gearing up for a major announcement, with Wrestle Votes reporting that the company is set to reveal a live prime time special on NBC.

The official announcement is expected within the next few days. While the location of the event is still under wraps, sources suggest that tickets will go on sale next Friday, so more details should be available soon.

There is internal speculation that the special could take place on a Saturday night in December. If confirmed, this would mark WWE’s first prime time special on NBC since August 2008.

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #nbc

