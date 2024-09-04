WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Involved in "Something Interesting"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the conclusion of TNA Wrestling’s 2024 Emergence PPV event, WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a surprise debut with the promotion. This marked JBL’s latest venture in professional wrestling, following his appearance at AAA’s Triplemania in Mexico City, where he accompanied Nic Nemeth to the ring, and later showed up at a Game Changer Wrestling show.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, both Bully Ray and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth shared some cryptic comments about JBL’s involvement in the wrestling world.

Bully Ray remarked, “There’s something going on with JBL and the world of pro wrestling. I don’t think there’s something going on with JBL and a specific wrestling company, I think there’s something going on with the entire wrestling world and JBL — I’ll just leave it at that.”

Nic Nemeth added to the mystery, saying, “I mean, I’m not going to say anything. Even if I were at liberty to say, I wouldn’t because I don’t want to speculate, put a couple of sentences out there. Even the words he said to me, I’d rather make some kind of a joke or let you guys talk about what you think. Even if I knew — and I’m not saying I don’t — I love when there are surprises in wrestling. I love when anticipation is in wrestling, I love when people are just talking about, ‘What was this? Where’s this going?’ and let everybody think about it and throw their ideas out there, ’cause I’m not going to shut down and say anything. There is something interesting happening right now.”

JBL's recent appearances across multiple promotions have fans buzzing about what could be next for the wrestling legend.