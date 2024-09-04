Hulk Hogan Reveals He Had Creative Control in WCW, But Insists He “Never Used It the Whole Time”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Much has been said about questionable decisions in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW), often attributed to Hulk Hogan having creative control in his contract and allegedly using that power when it suited him.

However, during a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, Hogan disputed those claims.

“I called Eric [Bischoff] up, ‘Who is your third man?’ We’re going to go with Sting.’ ‘Bro, he’s not WWE.’ Scott and Kev are WWE,” Hogan recalled, discussing the pivotal decision to have him join the nWo during its formation. “Sting has nothing to do with WWE. I’m WWE from head to toe. I’m the third man. Eric goes, ‘Really, will you do it?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ Eric didn’t even believe I would do it. I flew on a jet to Daytona and hid out in a hotel room. I told Eric, ‘Call me when the last match is in the ring before the main event.’ Eric didn’t even think I was coming from the hotel. He had Sting ready to go. They didn’t believe I would do it.”

Hogan went on to say, “I had creative control. I never used it. Never used it the whole time. I didn’t use it this night either. When I walked out, Scott and Kevin almost shit. They had no idea I was coming out. It was kinda cool.”