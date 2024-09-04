TNA iMPACT Announces KUSHIDA vs. Laredo Kid for Post-Emergence Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA has announced an intriguing new match for the upcoming episode of TNA iMPACT.

The show, which will air on Thursday, September 5th at 8PM EST on AXS TV and TNA+, was taped over the weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

One of the highlights of the episode will be a singles match between KUSHIDA and Laredo Kid. This will be their first encounter in TNA.

Also on the show, The System will kick off the night with an opening segment. Jordynne Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge match. New TNA X-Division Champion and NXT Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Zachary Wentz will also be on the show to speak. Finally, Steph De Lander will confront Matt Cardona.