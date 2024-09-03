Gisele Shaw Released from TNA Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling and Gisele Shaw have reportedly parted ways.

According to Fightful Select, the news broke on Tuesday afternoon that Shaw has concluded her most recent run with TNA Wrestling after requesting and being granted a release from her contract. However, this release came with the condition that Shaw would participate in the Louisville, KY, taping and take a loss on her way out.

This match was reportedly filmed over the weekend during the post-Emergence PPV taping.

TNA is said to have handled the release process smoothly, ensuring there were no complications.

Shaw is expected to become a regular performer for the new Maple Leaf Pro promotion, which is led by Scott D’Amore.