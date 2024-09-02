Killer Kelly and Myron Reed Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Congratulations to Killer Kelly and Myron Reed on their exciting news—they're expecting a child!

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Monday, revealing that the couple initially tried to keep the news private but ultimately decided to share their joy with the world.

In her heartfelt message, Kelly wrote, “From daddy… to future mommy 🖤 We tried our best to keep this private but then we said ‘f-ck it’ and decided to share these news with the world! It was finally time to share our happiness with all of you. Still surreal, but we are definitely on cloud 9 and can’t wait to be parents to this KILLER GOAT baby 🖤 I love you @reeds.world.”

Back in March, Kelly took some time away from TNA Wrestling but made it clear she wasn't leaving the company. She and Masha Slamovich dropped the Knockouts tag titles to Dani Luna and Jody Threat at Sacrifice.

Myron Reed recently wrestled Matt Riddle on REVOLVER’s Taste of Truth PPV on August 24, and he’s clearly thrilled about the upcoming addition to their family, sharing on social media, "Life is soooo crazy rn 😍😍😭😭 I love youuu 💚♥️"

Wishing the happy couple all the best as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives!