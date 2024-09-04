Hulk Hogan Claims Bret Hart "Hates Everybody" and Urges Him to Be More "Positive"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts on Bret Hart’s long-standing criticism of him:

“Bret hates everybody. If it’s not me, it’s Flair, it’s Vince. ‘I’ll never work for Vince again after what happened to my family,’ and then he’s back. It just never ends with him. I love Bret to death, man. I started with Bret. I remember when I was in Atlanta, I’d been in the business for about three years, and I was like, 330 pounds, almost 340. I just remember Bret used to live across the hall from me when I was working for Channel 17, what was it? Crockett promotion. I was so big, I’d wrestle three guys at once, pick all three up in a bear hug, and ragdoll them. Bret was one of them. We were all just getting started, so it was all fun. But then we got rolling, and man, he says I destroyed his career. You know, it’s like, okay, all right, whatever.

I just don’t get it, man, because I love him to death. He’s a good guy and was a great asset to the business. When you talk like that, you attract more hatred and negativity. It’s not good, man. It’s time to switch up and be positive, be happy, and love people.”