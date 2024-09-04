Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender Match Set for WWE NXT on September 10

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has revealed a major match set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” which features Raw, NXT, and SmackDown airing across the same network.
On September 10, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, a Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender’s Match is scheduled between Trick Williams and Pete Dunne. The winner of this high-stakes bout will earn a shot at WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page.
The title match will take place during the first-ever WWE NXT on CW show, set for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.
LAST. MAN. STANDING. @avawwe_ has announced that @_trickwilliams and @PeteDunneYxB will square off in a Last Man Standing Match NEXT WEEK with the winner facing @OfficialEGO for the NXT Championship on October 1st in Chicago! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AjeDXF80K0— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2024
⚡ WWE NXT Results (September 3, 2024)
Tonight on NXT: Tatum Paxley takes on Rosemary, Oro Mensah battles Lexis King, Hank & Tank -vs- Gallus -vs- The Rascalz in a Triple Thre [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 04, 2024 02:18AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com