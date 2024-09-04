WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender Match Set for WWE NXT on September 10

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2024

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has revealed a major match set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” which features Raw, NXT, and SmackDown airing across the same network.

On September 10, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, a Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender’s Match is scheduled between Trick Williams and Pete Dunne. The winner of this high-stakes bout will earn a shot at WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page.

The title match will take place during the first-ever WWE NXT on CW show, set for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE NXT Results (September 3, 2024)

— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 04, 2024 02:18AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

