Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender Match Set for WWE NXT on September 10

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has revealed a major match set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” which features Raw, NXT, and SmackDown airing across the same network.

On September 10, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, a Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender’s Match is scheduled between Trick Williams and Pete Dunne. The winner of this high-stakes bout will earn a shot at WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page.

The title match will take place during the first-ever WWE NXT on CW show, set for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.