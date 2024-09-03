Nikki Bella Reportedly Seeking Divorce Following Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It seems that trouble may be brewing in the marriage of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. Just weeks after Artem was arrested on felony domestic violence charges, reports suggest that Nikki is considering divorce.

According to TMZ, Bella has been reaching out to divorce lawyers in the days following the incident. This news comes as a shock to many fans who have followed the couple's relationship journey.

Further details about the situation are still emerging, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Nikki and Artem.