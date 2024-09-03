WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nikki Bella Reportedly Seeking Divorce Following Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

Nikki Bella Reportedly Seeking Divorce Following Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest

It seems that trouble may be brewing in the marriage of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. Just weeks after Artem was arrested on felony domestic violence charges, reports suggest that Nikki is considering divorce.

According to TMZ, Bella has been reaching out to divorce lawyers in the days following the incident. This news comes as a shock to many fans who have followed the couple's relationship journey.

Further details about the situation are still emerging, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Nikki and Artem.

Odyssey Jones Pulled from WWE TV Following Domestic Violence Allegations

There were many questions when Odyssey Jones was suddenly removed from WWE.com’s roster page over the weekend. As time passed, it beca [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2024 08:54PM

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #nikki bella #nikki garcia #artem chigvintsev

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89158/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π