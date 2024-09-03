Odyssey Jones Pulled from WWE TV Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There were many questions when Odyssey Jones was suddenly removed from WWE.com’s roster page over the weekend. As time passed, it became clear this wasn’t a glitch or technical error. Jones was absent from Raw last night (Sept. 2) for the second straight week, despite being involved in a program with The New Day just three weeks ago.

After last night’s show, Dave Meltzer addressed Jones’ status on Wrestling Observer Radio. While Meltzer hadn’t received confirmation from WWE sources, he said he was “relatively” certain that Jones (real name Omari Palmer) was “done” with the company.

This afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp posted the following update on X:

“Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned.”

Sapp noted that there’s been no arrest or charges, and WWE has yet to comment. Talent had not been informed of the situation.

In a separate Fightful Select post, Sapp mentioned that Jones hasn’t been backstage at the last two Raw tapings and isn’t part of WWE’s “immediate creative plans.”

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said he’s “been told Odyssey Jones is fired.” Alvarez referenced Fightful’s report about the domestic violence allegations but did not confirm it himself.