Shawn Michaels Praises CM Punk as "Supportive and Helpful" with WWE NXT Talent

Shawn Michaels values CM Punk's support for WWE NXT.

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, "The Heartbreak Kid" discussed CM Punk’s presence during WWE NXT's debut on CW on October 1 in Chicago.

“I think the fact that he supports us is huge,” Michaels said. “The great thing is, he’s like a lot of us—he’s reached a point in his career where he recognizes just how great this job and industry have been to him. You begin to learn that you’d like to pass that on. When he comes down, he’s always very supportive and helpful. What I appreciate most about him is that he always checks with our coaches and with me, making sure that we’re all on a unified front, pushing the same agenda or direction.”

Michaels added, “You can never beat a guy like CM Punk, a living, breathing global superstar, interacting with young talent because he’s everything they aspire to be. It’s always a positive because they see me every day—I’m so not special around here, it doesn’t even matter. So it’s very beneficial for us when a CM Punk, a Cody Rhodes, a Drew McIntyre, or a Seth Rollins visits, because now they can talk to the guys who are doing it firsthand and let them know what they need to experience.”