WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Shawn Michaels Praises CM Punk as "Supportive and Helpful" with WWE NXT Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

Shawn Michaels Praises CM Punk as "Supportive and Helpful" with WWE NXT Talent

Shawn Michaels values CM Punk's support for WWE NXT.

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, "The Heartbreak Kid" discussed CM Punk’s presence during WWE NXT's debut on CW on October 1 in Chicago.

“I think the fact that he supports us is huge,” Michaels said. “The great thing is, he’s like a lot of us—he’s reached a point in his career where he recognizes just how great this job and industry have been to him. You begin to learn that you’d like to pass that on. When he comes down, he’s always very supportive and helpful. What I appreciate most about him is that he always checks with our coaches and with me, making sure that we’re all on a unified front, pushing the same agenda or direction.”

Michaels added, “You can never beat a guy like CM Punk, a living, breathing global superstar, interacting with young talent because he’s everything they aspire to be. It’s always a positive because they see me every day—I’m so not special around here, it doesn’t even matter. So it’s very beneficial for us when a CM Punk, a Cody Rhodes, a Drew McIntyre, or a Seth Rollins visits, because now they can talk to the guys who are doing it firsthand and let them know what they need to experience.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #nxt #shawn michaels #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89155/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π