Former WWWF Tag-Team Champion Sonny King (Larry Anderson) Dies at 79

Former WWWF Tag-Team Champion Sonny King (Larry Anderson) passed away on Saturday, August 31, at the age of 79.

King, who began his career as a professional boxer, transitioned to wrestling after forming a close friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Ernie Ladd.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Patty Lennard Johnson on Facebook, where she shared that King had bravely battled Alzheimer’s for the past decade.

"Sonny fought hard to the very end," she wrote. "He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Information regarding services will be posted at a later time."

Wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer recognizes King as one of the first African-Americans to win a championship in the WWWF, the organization that would eventually evolve into WWE.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sonny King's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.



