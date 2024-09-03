WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ricochet Reflects on What Went Wrong During His WWE Run

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, AEW star Ricochet shared his thoughts on what went wrong during his WWE run:

“You can place the blame anywhere, but I just blame myself…that’s the only person I can blame because that’s all you can do. Obviously, I didn’t do something; I don’t know what it was. For me, frustrating might not be the right word because, in my last couple of years, I met my future wife there, made great connections, and the locker room was always awesome. Creatively, yeah, there was more I’d like to have done, mostly for the fans who wanted to see me do more. I was on TV a lot, but the quality of what I was doing wasn’t what I wanted.”

He continued, “I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else; I just can’t. But it wasn’t frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. Was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time.”

Jim Ross Shares Key Advice for AEW on Booking Ricochet

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR," Jim Ross shared his thoughts on various topics, including Ricochet's AEW debut and Mariah [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2024 11:31AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #ricochet

