AEW Star Ricochet Reflects on What Went Wrong During His WWE Run

During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, AEW star Ricochet shared his thoughts on what went wrong during his WWE run:

“You can place the blame anywhere, but I just blame myself…that’s the only person I can blame because that’s all you can do. Obviously, I didn’t do something; I don’t know what it was. For me, frustrating might not be the right word because, in my last couple of years, I met my future wife there, made great connections, and the locker room was always awesome. Creatively, yeah, there was more I’d like to have done, mostly for the fans who wanted to see me do more. I was on TV a lot, but the quality of what I was doing wasn’t what I wanted.”

He continued, “I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else; I just can’t. But it wasn’t frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. Was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time.”