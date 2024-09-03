Jake Lee Signs with New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jake Lee officially joins New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During a press conference organized by NJPW, it was announced that Jake Lee has signed a contract with the company. Lee, who is a member of BULLET CLUB War Dogs, expressed his ambitions during the Q&A session, revealing his desire to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In the recent G1 Climax 34 tournament, Lee placed sixth in the A block, earning eight points.

As a former Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion in AJPW and GHC Heavyweight Champion in NOAH, Lee's journey through various promotions was a topic of discussion. His previous remarks about not ‘staying forever’ in any one promotion were highlighted, leading to speculation about his potential future in AEW or WWE. Addressing these comments, Lee said:

“What a drama, what a vision to create! But just because there are big companies elsewhere, does that make this a small pond? Does it? Of course not. This is a symbol of Japanese wrestling and there is more than enough to be done here. I truly believe that with all my heart—that is, if I have a heart. Hahaha!”