WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Sid Vicious' Hall of Fame Worthiness

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Sid Vicious' Hall of Fame Worthiness

Sid Vicious' sudden passing recently stunned the wrestling world, sparking numerous tributes. Despite his contributions and accolades, Vicious was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, leaving fans and peers reflecting on the missed opportunity.

Eric Bischoff, speaking on "83 Weeks," is among those advocating for Vicious' posthumous induction. "The legacy? Certainly Hall of Fame worthy," Bischoff said. He emphasized Vicious' impact, pointing to social media reactions and recalling clips of Vicious in WWE and WCW.

"But the impression, the legacy? Certainly [Hall of Fame worthy], all you need to do is take a look at social media and look at the responses you're getting," Bischoff pointed out. Bischoff then recalled that he had seen many clips on social media of Vicious in action in both WWE and WCW. 

"Man, he deserves so much more credit than he got," he said. "He did all the little things right...great television, great character, especially a great character." Bischoff also noted that Vicious simply had the instinct to portray memorable characters, which is something that can't be taught.

Outside the ring, Vicious also earned praise from Booker T, who credits Vicious for helping him and his brother, Stevie Ray, get their start in WCW.

Big Segment Featuring Cody Rhodes Announced for WWE SmackDown on September 6

Cody Rhodes, "The American Nightmare," is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. WWE has confirmed that t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2024 12:30PM


Tags: #wwe #sid vicious #sid eudy #sycho sid #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89149/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π