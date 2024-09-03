Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Sid Vicious' Hall of Fame Worthiness

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sid Vicious' sudden passing recently stunned the wrestling world, sparking numerous tributes. Despite his contributions and accolades, Vicious was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, leaving fans and peers reflecting on the missed opportunity.

Eric Bischoff, speaking on "83 Weeks," is among those advocating for Vicious' posthumous induction. "The legacy? Certainly Hall of Fame worthy," Bischoff said. He emphasized Vicious' impact, pointing to social media reactions and recalling clips of Vicious in WWE and WCW.

"Man, he deserves so much more credit than he got," he said. "He did all the little things right...great television, great character, especially a great character." Bischoff also noted that Vicious simply had the instinct to portray memorable characters, which is something that can't be taught.

Outside the ring, Vicious also earned praise from Booker T, who credits Vicious for helping him and his brother, Stevie Ray, get their start in WCW.