Big Segment Featuring Cody Rhodes Announced for WWE SmackDown on September 6

Cody Rhodes, "The American Nightmare," is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. WWE has confirmed that the WWE Universal Champion, fresh off his successful title defense against Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, will be present on SmackDown to address the challenge from Solo Sikoa.

Cody vs. Solo for the Universal Championship is anticipated to take place at WWE Bad Blood 2024, scheduled for October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Additionally, the October 5th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of Giovani Vinci, along with a blockbuster match where The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) will face off against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) & DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

This week's SmackDown will go head-to-head with AEW Collision.