WWE Raw Announces Season Premiere Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

The lineup for the highly anticipated season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. Following the action-packed Bash in Berlin event, the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament reached its conclusion.

Ilja Dragunov and Braun Strowman emerged victorious in their respective matches, securing their spots in the Fatal-4-Way elimination match scheduled for the September 9 episode of Raw. Joining them will be Pete Dunne and Jey Uso, who previously qualified for the tournament. The winner of this high-stakes match will earn the right to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

In addition to the Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament, WWE Raw also announced a thrilling match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will face off against the Unholy Union 3 in a tag team match.

Finally, a chaotic eight-person mixed tag Street Fight has been added to the card. Wyatt Sicks will team up with partners to take on American Made in a no-holds-barred brawl.

WWE fans can look forward to an exciting and action-packed season premiere of Raw on September 9.

