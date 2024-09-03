WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Parts Ways with Long-Time Executive

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

WWE has parted ways with a long-time executive.

According to Dave Meltzer's latest “Daily News Update” on F4WOnline.com, WWE has released Michele Carlucci, the Director of Production Travel, this week.

Carlucci had been with WWE since 1988, serving in various capacities throughout her tenure. She notably spent 14 years as Director of the Freelance Crew, Travel & Special Projects before transitioning to her most recent role as Director of Production Travel in 2010.

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #wwe #michele carlucci

