SPOILER: Major Hell In A Cell Match Set for WWE Bad Blood 2024

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's intense rivalry is about to reach its boiling point.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE's current plan is to have Punk and McIntyre settle their score in a decisive third match inside Hell In A Cell. This high-stakes encounter will break their 1-to-1 tie, making it the ultimate showdown in their bitter feud.

This Hell In A Cell match is set to be one of the marquee attractions for WWE Bad Blood 2024, which will take place on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Looking ahead, CM Punk is expected to shift his focus towards the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by GUNTHER, with a potential clash being teased for WWE Survivor Series 2024. Punk hinted at this direction during his promo on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw.

On that same episode, the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre escalated when McIntyre viciously attacked Punk, breaking his bracelet and assaulting him while he was being stretchered into an ambulance. The tension between these two is clearly far from over, and Hell In A Cell promises to be the ultimate battleground.