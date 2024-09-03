WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

USA Network Launches "WWE Week" Promotion for Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

USA Network Launches "WWE Week" Promotion for Next Week

 
Next week marks a special "WWE Week" on the USA Network.

Following the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2, 2024, WWE began promoting a unique "WWE Week" on the USA Network.

For the first time in a while, all three of WWE's main weekly shows—WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown—will air on the USA Network during the same week.

This event coincides with WWE SmackDown’s transition from FOX to the USA Network, starting next Friday, September 13. To celebrate this shift, the USA Network is dedicating the entire week to WWE programming.

WWE Raw will continue to air on the USA Network until January, when it moves to Netflix. Meanwhile, WWE NXT remains on the USA Network until October 1, when it relocates to The CW Network.

Check out the promotional trailer for “WWE Week on USA Network” in the video embedded below.


Tags: #wwe #raw #nxt #smackdown #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89146/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π