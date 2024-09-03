USA Network Launches "WWE Week" Promotion for Next Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Next week marks a special "WWE Week" on the USA Network.

Following the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2, 2024, WWE began promoting a unique "WWE Week" on the USA Network.

For the first time in a while, all three of WWE's main weekly shows—WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown—will air on the USA Network during the same week.

This event coincides with WWE SmackDown’s transition from FOX to the USA Network, starting next Friday, September 13. To celebrate this shift, the USA Network is dedicating the entire week to WWE programming.

WWE Raw will continue to air on the USA Network until January, when it moves to Netflix. Meanwhile, WWE NXT remains on the USA Network until October 1, when it relocates to The CW Network.

Check out the promotional trailer for “WWE Week on USA Network” in the video embedded below.