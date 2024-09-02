JoJo Offerman Shares Emotional Response to The Wyatt Sicks: "It’s Bittersweet..."

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

JoJo Offerman, widow of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), finds it “bittersweet” to see The Wyatt Sicks keeping his legacy alive in WWE today. During a recent Southern Wrestling Autographs virtual signing, she expressed her mixed emotions.

JoJo shared that while she loves seeing Bray’s legacy remain strong, especially through his brother Taylor (Bo Dallas), it can be incredibly difficult for her to watch. “It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed.” However, she admitted that seeing these reminders often triggers painful memories, leading her to step away from watching WWE at times. She recounted a particularly tough moment when Bray’s music played during a debut, saying, “I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks for me.”

Despite the challenges, JoJo supports The Wyatt Sicks and the continuation of Bray’s legacy. She mentioned how deeply she was involved in Bray’s creative process, particularly with his music, saying, “He would turn to me when it came to, to choose between three things, he’s like, ‘What do you think would feel better?’... Especially when it came to the music though, it was one of those things like the second he heard it, he was like, ‘I need your feedback,’ because he knew how in love with music I was.”

JoJo also discussed her children’s experience with The Wyatt Sicks. They recognize their father’s music and know that their uncle Taylor is involved. “They have, but they haven’t. I’ve allowed them the opportunity to watch it, but sometimes they won’t. If they’ll hear the music, they’ll be like, ‘Daddy’s music,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, your uncle [Taylor] uses it now.’” She shared a moment when they asked if their uncle Taylor was at a recent show they attended, showing their awareness of the legacy being carried on.