WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

JoJo Offerman Shares Emotional Response to The Wyatt Sicks: "It’s Bittersweet..."

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2024

JoJo Offerman Shares Emotional Response to The Wyatt Sicks: "It’s Bittersweet..."

JoJo Offerman, widow of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), finds it “bittersweet” to see The Wyatt Sicks keeping his legacy alive in WWE today. During a recent Southern Wrestling Autographs virtual signing, she expressed her mixed emotions.

JoJo shared that while she loves seeing Bray’s legacy remain strong, especially through his brother Taylor (Bo Dallas), it can be incredibly difficult for her to watch. “It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed.” However, she admitted that seeing these reminders often triggers painful memories, leading her to step away from watching WWE at times. She recounted a particularly tough moment when Bray’s music played during a debut, saying, “I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks for me.”

Despite the challenges, JoJo supports The Wyatt Sicks and the continuation of Bray’s legacy. She mentioned how deeply she was involved in Bray’s creative process, particularly with his music, saying, “He would turn to me when it came to, to choose between three things, he’s like, ‘What do you think would feel better?’... Especially when it came to the music though, it was one of those things like the second he heard it, he was like, ‘I need your feedback,’ because he knew how in love with music I was.”

JoJo also discussed her children’s experience with The Wyatt Sicks. They recognize their father’s music and know that their uncle Taylor is involved. “They have, but they haven’t. I’ve allowed them the opportunity to watch it, but sometimes they won’t. If they’ll hear the music, they’ll be like, ‘Daddy’s music,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, your uncle [Taylor] uses it now.’” She shared a moment when they asked if their uncle Taylor was at a recent show they attended, showing their awareness of the legacy being carried on.

Asuka Inks New Long-Term WWE Deal

Asuka has secured her future with WWE, signing a new multi-year contract according to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Details of th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2024 05:53PM

Source: facebook.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #jojo offerman #the wyatt sicks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89135/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π