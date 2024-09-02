Asuka Inks New Long-Term WWE Deal

Asuka has secured her future with WWE, signing a new multi-year contract according to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson.
Details of the agreement between WWE and "The Empress of Tomorrow" remain undisclosed. This news comes after Asuka's last televised appearance in May, where she and tag team partner Kairi Sane (of Damage CTRL) fell short against reigning champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash: France.
Asuka recently underwent knee surgery, and while a return date hasn't been announced, this new contract signifies her long-term commitment to the company. We'll continue to monitor the situation for any updates on Asuka's recovery and potential return to the ring.
