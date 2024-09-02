WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Matches Confirmed for WWE NXT's Post-No Mercy Episode on September 3

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2024

The September 3, 2024, episode of WWE NXT is shaping up to be a must-see event.

Following the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, three exciting matches have been confirmed for next week’s show.

Set for the September 3rd episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, a high-stakes triple-threat match will see Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, The Rascalz, and Gallus compete to determine the first challengers for the newly crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

In addition to this tag team showdown, the post-No Mercy edition of WWE NXT will also feature Trick Williams going head-to-head with Pete Dunne, and Oro Mensah battling Lexis King.

